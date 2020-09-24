Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Cooper Co (NYSE: COO), NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) and vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Cooper Co (COO – Research Report), NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE – Research Report) and vTv Therapeutics (VTVT – Research Report).

Cooper Co (COO)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Cooper Co today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $333.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $341.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

NeuBase Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.81, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.2% and a 28.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.