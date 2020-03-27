Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report) and Bristol Myers (BMY – Research Report).

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.57, close to its 52-week low of $38.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 39.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.11.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -25.9% and a 28.1% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.83.

