June 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) and Premier (NASDAQ: PINC)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRNResearch Report) and Premier (PINCResearch Report).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.43, close to its 52-week high of $109.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.88, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on May 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Premier (PINC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Hold rating on Premier today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 86.7% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019