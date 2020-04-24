Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) and Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report issued on April 22, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Hold rating on Biogen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $295.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $332.16, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

Zogenix (ZGNX)

In a report issued on April 22, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 39.4% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zogenix with a $49.38 average price target, implying a 70.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

