June 25, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Biogen (BIIBResearch Report) and uniQure (QUREResearch Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Hold rating on Biogen today and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $260.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $307.53 average price target, which is a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $280.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on uniQure yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.17, which is a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

