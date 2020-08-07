Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) and Genfit SA (GNFT – Research Report).

Biogen (BIIB)

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $304.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $312.05, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $335.00 price target.

Genfit SA (GNFT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.05, close to its 52-week low of $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Genfit SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.84, implying a 134.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

