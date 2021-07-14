Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: AVEO Pharma (NASDAQ: AVEO), Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Immunic (NASDAQ: IMUX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AVEO Pharma (AVEO – Research Report), Biogen (BIIB – Research Report) and Immunic (IMUX – Research Report).

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report issued on July 12, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.66, close to its 52-week low of $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Viracta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AVEO Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.33, representing a 247.5% upside. In a report issued on July 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Biogen (BIIB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on July 12 and set a price target of $382.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $351.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $430.41 average price target, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $354.00 price target.

Immunic (IMUX)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on Immunic yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.32, close to its 52-week low of $11.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 27.9% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.33, representing a 319.5% upside. In a report issued on July 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

