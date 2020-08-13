August 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) and Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPHResearch Report) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMSResearch Report).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

In a report issued on August 12, Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Oncolytics Biotech, and Medical Facilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals with a $25.83 average price target, representing an 81.5% upside. In a report issued on August 11, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

In a report issued on August 12, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Encompass Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fresenius Medical Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.45, representing a -1.6% downside. In a report issued on August 5, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.10 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019