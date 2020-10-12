October 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR), Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) and Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWRResearch Report), Selecta Biosciences (SELBResearch Report) and Alkermes (ALKSResearch Report).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 51.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Flexion Therapeutics, Vir Biotechnology, and Alnylam Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $70.67 average price target, representing a 46.6% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences on October 9 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Selecta Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.40, implying a 157.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Alkermes (ALKS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Alkermes has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.00, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on September 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019