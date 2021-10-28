October 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWRResearch Report) and Masimo (MASIResearch Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $206.58, close to its 52-week low of $200.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $235.67 average price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained a Hold rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on October 26 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Beatty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Beatty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $91.40 average price target, which is a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Masimo (MASI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Masimo on October 26 and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $289.37, close to its 52-week high of $294.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 77.6% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $315.00 average price target, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019