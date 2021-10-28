Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) and Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR – Research Report) and Masimo (MASI – Research Report).

Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Sell rating on Amgen, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $206.58, close to its 52-week low of $200.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 44.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $235.67 average price target.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joel Beatty maintained a Hold rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on October 26 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Beatty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Beatty covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Vir Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $91.40 average price target, which is a 38.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Masimo (MASI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Masimo on October 26 and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $289.37, close to its 52-week high of $294.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 77.6% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masimo with a $315.00 average price target, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

