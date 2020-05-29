Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN), AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN – Research Report), AstraZeneca (AZN – Research Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX – Research Report).

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.6% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexion Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.00, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $142.00 price target.

AstraZeneca (AZN)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AstraZeneca, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.55, close to its 52-week high of $57.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AstraZeneca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Hold rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a $23.50 average price target, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

