February 19, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EYPT)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBAResearch Report) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPTResearch Report).

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.19, close to its 52-week high of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, which is a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 48.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals with a $4.00 average price target.

