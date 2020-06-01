June 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Addus Homecare (NASDAQ: ADUS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Addus Homecare (ADUSResearch Report) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDXResearch Report).

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

Sidoti analyst Mitra Ramgopal maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.12, close to its 52-week high of $104.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramgopal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 58.3% success rate. Ramgopal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as US Physical Therapy, Cantel Medical, and Radnet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 51.8% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a $22.50 average price target, implying a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

