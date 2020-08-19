Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Adamis Pharma (NASDAQ: ADMP), Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ: AERI) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Adamis Pharma (ADMP – Research Report), Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS – Research Report).

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma on August 17. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamis Pharma with a $1.25 average price target.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.42, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $28.57 average price target, a 125.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to SELLAS Life Sciences Group on August 17 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 51.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SELLAS Life Sciences Group with a $8.00 average price target.

