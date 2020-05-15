Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acer Therapeutics (ACER – Research Report) and Precision BioSciences (DTIL – Research Report).

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.19, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target, a 191.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

