May 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acer Therapeutics (ACERResearch Report) and Precision BioSciences (DTILResearch Report).

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.19, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target, a 191.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, William Blair also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision BioSciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

