September 11, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) and Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Acadia Healthcare (ACHCResearch Report) and Galapagos (GLPGResearch Report).

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 58.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acadia Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

Galapagos (GLPG)

In a report released today, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Galapagos. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.85, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $163.64, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

