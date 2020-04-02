Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO – Research Report), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA – Research Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR – Research Report).

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 26.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Sell rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $12.40, which is a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.97, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 30.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capricor Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, a 513.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

