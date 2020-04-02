April 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEOResearch Report), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVAResearch Report) and Capricor Therapeutics (CAPRResearch Report).

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Abeona Therapeutics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.10, close to its 52-week low of $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.9% and a 26.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Sell rating on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Horizon Therapeutics, and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $12.40, which is a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Capricor Therapeutics today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.97, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.1% and a 30.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capricor Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.50, a 513.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

