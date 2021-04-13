Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) and Geo Group (NYSE: GEO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on World Acceptance (WRLD – Research Report) and Geo Group (GEO – Research Report).

World Acceptance (WRLD)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Sell rating on World Acceptance yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 71.9% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

World Acceptance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

Geo Group (GEO)

In a report released yesterday, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Geo Group, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.83, close to its 52-week low of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 60.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Geo Group with a $15.00 average price target.

