Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA), Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) and Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Voya Financial (VOYA – Research Report), Santander Consumer USA (SC – Research Report) and Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT – Research Report).

Voya Financial (VOYA)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.6% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Voya Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.67, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on August 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Santander Consumer USA yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Santander Consumer USA with a $19.58 average price target, a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Granite Point Mortgage (GPMT)

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Granite Point Mortgage, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Granite Point Mortgage with a $7.00 average price target.

