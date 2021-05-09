Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: VEREIT (NYSE: VER), Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) and Diamondrock (NYSE: DRH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on VEREIT (VER – Research Report), Regency Centers (REG – Research Report) and Diamondrock (DRH – Research Report).

VEREIT (VER)

In a report issued on May 7, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on VEREIT, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.01, close to its 52-week high of $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.0% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Essential Properties Realty, and Four Corners Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VEREIT is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00, which is a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

Regency Centers (REG)

Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal maintained a Hold rating on Regency Centers on May 7 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.36, close to its 52-week high of $66.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Khanal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Urban Edge Properties, and Brixmor Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regency Centers with a $58.50 average price target, representing a -8.3% downside. In a report issued on May 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Diamondrock (DRH)

In a report issued on May 7, Richard Hightower from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Diamondrock, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hightower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Hightower covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.46.

