May 9, 2021

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: VEREIT (NYSE: VER), Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) and Diamondrock (NYSE: DRH)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on VEREIT (VERResearch Report), Regency Centers (REGResearch Report) and Diamondrock (DRHResearch Report).

VEREIT (VER)

In a report issued on May 7, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on VEREIT, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.01, close to its 52-week high of $49.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.0% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Essential Properties Realty, and Four Corners Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VEREIT is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00, which is a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $48.00 price target.

Regency Centers (REG)

Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal maintained a Hold rating on Regency Centers on May 7 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.36, close to its 52-week high of $66.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Khanal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, Urban Edge Properties, and Brixmor Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regency Centers with a $58.50 average price target, representing a -8.3% downside. In a report issued on May 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Diamondrock (DRH)

In a report issued on May 7, Richard Hightower from Evercore ISI maintained a Sell rating on Diamondrock, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Hightower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 56.3% success rate. Hightower covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Pebblebrook Hotel.

Diamondrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.46.


