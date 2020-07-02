Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Urban Edge Properties (UE – Research Report) and WisdomTree Investments (WETF – Research Report).

Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill maintained a Sell rating on Urban Edge Properties today and set a price target of $9.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Invitation Homes, Regency Centers, and American Assets.

Urban Edge Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.83.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on WisdomTree Investments today and set a price target of $4.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WisdomTree Investments with a $3.58 average price target.

