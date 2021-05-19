Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Starwood Property (NYSE: STWD) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Starwood Property (STWD – Research Report) and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC – Research Report).

Starwood Property (STWD)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Buy rating on Starwood Property on May 6 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.74, close to its 52-week high of $26.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 56.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Starwood Property is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.50, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Realty Capital on May 12 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.96, close to its 52-week high of $48.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Realty Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.71.

