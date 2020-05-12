Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: SpareBank 1 SMN (Other OTC: SRMGF) and ING Group (NYSE: ING)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF – Research Report) and ING Group (ING – Research Report).

SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Hold rating on SpareBank 1 SMN yesterday and set a price target of NOK77.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.7% and a 31.9% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

SpareBank 1 SMN has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.64.

ING Group (ING)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on ING Group yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.32, close to its 52-week low of $4.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.5% and a 40.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ING Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.68.

