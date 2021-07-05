Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ), RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on RLJ Lodging (RLJ – Research Report), RPT Realty (RPT – Research Report) and Goldman Sachs Group (GS – Research Report).

RLJ Lodging (RLJ)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on RLJ Lodging on June 30 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 57.4% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLJ Lodging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.60.

RPT Realty (RPT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Wes Golladay maintained a Hold rating on RPT Realty on June 30 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.12, close to its 52-week high of $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Retail Properties of America.

RPT Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr reiterated a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group on July 2 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $374.16, close to its 52-week high of $393.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Franklin Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $413.69 average price target, representing a 9.9% upside. In a report issued on June 17, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $425.00 price target.

