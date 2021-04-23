April 23, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) and BIGG Digital Assets (Other OTC: BBKCF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PennyMac Mortgage (PMTResearch Report) and BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCFResearch Report).

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)

In a report issued on March 31, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on PennyMac Mortgage. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.40, close to its 52-week high of $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and AGNC Investment.

PennyMac Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.88.

BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF)

In a report issued on April 9, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on BIGG Digital Assets, with a price target of $5.11. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 41.0% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and Delta 9 Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BIGG Digital Assets with a $5.11 average price target.

