Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) and Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on OneMain Holdings (OMF – Research Report) and Cimpress (CMPR – Research Report).

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report issued on June 15, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Pennantpark Investment, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OneMain Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.08.

Cimpress (CMPR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 76.9% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cimpress with a $75.00 average price target.

