Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE: AEL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on OneMain Holdings (OMF – Research Report) and American Equity Investment Life (AEL – Research Report).

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

In a report released today, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OneMain Holdings with a $38.00 average price target.

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.80, close to its 52-week high of $34.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Horace Mann Educators, Ameriprise Financial, and Principal Financial.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

