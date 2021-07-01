July 1, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE: KW) and Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Kennedy-Wilson (KWResearch Report) and Manulife Financial (MFCResearch Report).

Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

Evercore ISI analyst Sheila McGrath maintained a Buy rating on Kennedy-Wilson yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.87, close to its 52-week high of $21.13.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 54.0% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Property Partners, Essential Properties Realty, and Four Corners Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kennedy-Wilson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

Manulife Financial (MFC)

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden reiterated a Hold rating on Manulife Financial yesterday and set a price target of C$31.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and Travelers Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Manulife Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.23, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

