Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ: INSU) and Northview Apartment REIT (Other OTC: NPRUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Insurance Acquisition (INSU – Research Report) and Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF – Research Report).

Insurance Acquisition (INSU)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Acquisition, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Insurance Acquisition has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Northview Apartment REIT (NPRUF)

In a report released yesterday, Brendon Abrams from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Northview Apartment REIT, with a price target of C$36.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrams is ranked #2719 out of 6941 analysts.

Northview Apartment REIT has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.13.

