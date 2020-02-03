Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) and Visa (NYSE: V)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hilltop Holdings (HTH – Research Report) and Visa (V – Research Report).

Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

In a report released today, Matt Olney from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Hilltop Holdings, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilltop Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.83.

Visa (V)

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.97, close to its 52-week high of $210.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 86.1% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Pagseguro Digital, Bill.com Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.11, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

