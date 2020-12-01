Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Golub Capital Bdc (NASDAQ: GBDC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ: EFSC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC – Research Report) and Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC – Research Report).

Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Golub Capital Bdc yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 69.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golub Capital Bdc with a $13.50 average price target.

Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 30.7% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Heartland Financial USA.

Enterprise Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.50.

