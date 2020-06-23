June 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) and Sachem Capital (NYSE MKT: SACH)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Goldman Sachs Group (GSResearch Report) and Sachem Capital (SACHResearch Report).

Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs Group today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $204.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hawken is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Hawken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Franklin Resources, and E*Trade Financial.

Goldman Sachs Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $218.20.

Sachem Capital (SACH)

Aegis Capital analyst Benjamin Zucker maintained a Buy rating on Sachem Capital today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zucker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.7% success rate. Zucker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Saratoga Investment, Global Net Lease, and Postal Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sachem Capital.

