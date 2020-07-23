Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Globe Life (NYSE: GL), Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Globe Life (GL – Research Report), Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT – Research Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI – Research Report).

Globe Life (GL)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Globe Life, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Globe Life is a Hold with an average price target of $80.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Stock Yards Bancorp, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.34, close to its 52-week high of $42.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.7% and a 23.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Huntington Bancshares.

Stock Yards Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Wedbush analyst Peter Winter maintained a Hold rating on Texas Capital Bancshares today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Winter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.2% success rate. Winter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Prosperity Bancshares, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Tristate Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Texas Capital Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $32.25, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

