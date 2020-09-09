September 9, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Flagstar Bancorp (FBCResearch Report), FS Bancorp (FSBWResearch Report) and German American Bancorp (GABCResearch Report).

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Flagstar Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report issued on August 25, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FS Bancorp (FSBW)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on FS Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The the analyst consensus on FS Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

German American Bancorp (GABC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on German American Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 23.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Heartland Financial USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for German American Bancorp.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019