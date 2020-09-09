Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ: GABC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC – Research Report), FS Bancorp (FSBW – Research Report) and German American Bancorp (GABC – Research Report).

Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Flagstar Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Flagstar Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, representing a 27.5% upside. In a report issued on August 25, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

FS Bancorp (FSBW)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on FS Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The the analyst consensus on FS Bancorp is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

German American Bancorp (GABC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on German American Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 23.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Heartland Financial USA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for German American Bancorp.

