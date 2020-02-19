February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Essent Group (NYSE: ESNT), IGM Financial (Other OTC: IGIFF) and Ares Management (NYSE: ARES)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Essent Group (ESNTResearch Report), IGM Financial (IGIFFResearch Report) and Ares Management (ARESResearch Report).

Essent Group (ESNT)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group on February 14 and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $62.00 average price target, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on February 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IGM Financial (IGIFF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on IGM Financial on February 14 and set a price target of C$44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00, close to its 52-week high of $30.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and CI Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IGM Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $31.56, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Ares Management (ARES)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management on February 14 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.28, close to its 52-week high of $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019