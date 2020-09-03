Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) and Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Equitable Holdings (EQH – Research Report) and Rocket Companies (RKT – Research Report).

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equitable Holdings with a $26.40 average price target, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained a Hold rating on Rocket Companies today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiodo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 77.5% success rate. Chiodo covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.36, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.