May 18, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and PNC Financial (NYSE: PNC)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Discover Financial Services (DFSResearch Report) and PNC Financial (PNCResearch Report).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services on May 15 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.70, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on May 14, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019