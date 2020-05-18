Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and PNC Financial (NYSE: PNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Discover Financial Services (DFS – Research Report) and PNC Financial (PNC – Research Report).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services on May 15 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 63.0% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Santander Consumer USA, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.70, representing a 35.4% upside. In a report issued on May 14, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.00 price target.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.2% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.25.

