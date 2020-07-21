July 21, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB), Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DBResearch Report), Kaleyra (KLRResearch Report) and DraftKings (DKNGResearch Report).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Goel from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.18, close to its 52-week high of $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #2929 out of 6806 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.23, implying a -27.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kaleyra (KLR)

In a report issued on July 16, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares opened today at $4.74, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleyra with a $13.25 average price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $47.11 average price target, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019