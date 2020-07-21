Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB), Kaleyra (NYSE MKT: KLR) and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report), Kaleyra (KLR – Research Report) and DraftKings (DKNG – Research Report).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Goel from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.18, close to its 52-week high of $11.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #2929 out of 6806 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.23, implying a -27.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR6.50 price target.

Kaleyra (KLR)

In a report issued on July 16, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kaleyra, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares opened today at $4.74, close to its 52-week low of $3.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kaleyra with a $13.25 average price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $47.11 average price target, which is a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

