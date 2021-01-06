Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and Swiss Re AG (Other OTC: SSREF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF – Research Report).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.41, close to its 52-week high of $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #3130 out of 7187 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $9.67 average price target, which is a -14.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR8.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kathy Fear maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.15.

Fear has an average return of 2.8% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Fear is ranked #5340 out of 7187 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.47, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF97.00 price target.

