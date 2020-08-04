Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Commerzbank AG (Other OTC: CRZBY), BNP Paribas (Other OTC: BNPQY) and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY – Research Report), BNP Paribas (BNPQY – Research Report) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB – Research Report).

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch upgraded Commerzbank AG to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.16.

Lukesch has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is ranked #2211 out of 6830 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.35.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded BNP Paribas to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR37.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

BNP Paribas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.71.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen downgraded Deutsche Bank AG to Sell yesterday and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

Payen has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is ranked #5527 out of 6830 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.83, representing a -13.6% downside. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR7.50 price target.

