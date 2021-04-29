April 29, 2021   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Chubb (NYSE: CB), Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) and Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chubb (CBResearch Report), Boston Properties (BXPResearch Report) and Capital One Financial (COFResearch Report).

Chubb (CB)

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden maintained a Buy rating on Chubb yesterday and set a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Travelers Companies, and Hartford Financial.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.50, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boston Properties (BXP)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.54, close to its 52-week high of $110.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastgroup Properties, Brandywine Realty, and Invitation Homes.

Boston Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $106.78, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial on April 27 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.36, close to its 52-week high of $147.04.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 74.3% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.00, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019