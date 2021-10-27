Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Chubb (NYSE: CB), Apollo Real Estate (NYSE: ARI) and Essex Property (NYSE: ESS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Chubb (CB – Research Report), Apollo Real Estate (ARI – Research Report) and Essex Property (ESS – Research Report).

Chubb (CB)

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti reiterated a Buy rating on Chubb yesterday and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $187.23, close to its 52-week high of $188.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, United Insurance Holdings, and Kinsale Capital Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chubb with a $195.18 average price target.

Apollo Real Estate (ARI)

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Hold rating on Apollo Real Estate yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 84.7% success rate. Delaney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Granite Point Mortgage, and Cherry Hill Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Real Estate.

Essex Property (ESS)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Essex Property today and set a price target of $343.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $338.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 56.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Healthcare Trust of America, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essex Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $348.15, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $349.00 price target.

