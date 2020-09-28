Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), Wsfs Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS) and Tompkins (NYSE MKT: TMP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC – Research Report), Wsfs Financial (WSFS – Research Report) and Tompkins (TMP – Research Report).

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon maintained a Buy rating on Cambridge Bancorp today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Western New England Bancorp, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cambridge Bancorp with a $62.50 average price target.

Wsfs Financial (WSFS)

Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi maintained a Buy rating on Wsfs Financial today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Univest Of Pennsylvania, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wsfs Financial with a $37.00 average price target.

Tompkins (TMP)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Hold rating on Tompkins today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.26, close to its 52-week low of $53.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Financial Institutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tompkins.

