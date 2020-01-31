Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE: BAM) and TMX Group (Other OTC: TMXXF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM – Research Report) and TMX Group (TMXXF – Research Report).

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report released yesterday, Dean Wilkinson from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of $67.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.17, close to its 52-week high of $63.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilkinson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 76.5% success rate. Wilkinson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as RioCan Real Estate Investment, Brookfield Property Partners, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Asset Mng with a $65.10 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TMX Group (TMXXF)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Holden from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on TMX Group, with a price target of C$127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.34, close to its 52-week high of $90.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Holden is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.5% success rate. Holden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TMX Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.48, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$129.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.