July 17, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), Cubesmart (NYSE: CUBE) and Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BNY Mellon (BKResearch Report), Cubesmart (CUBEResearch Report) and Charles Schwab (SCHWResearch Report).

BNY Mellon (BK)

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating on BNY Mellon today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Horowitz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Goldman Sachs Group, American Express, and Wells Fargo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BNY Mellon with a $44.33 average price target, representing a 20.3% upside. In a report issued on July 6, KBW also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Cubesmart (CUBE)

In a report released today, Jonathan Hughes from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cubesmart, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.0% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Healthcare Realty, and Physicians Realty.

Cubesmart has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Charles Schwab with a $38.43 average price target, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $36.00 price target.

