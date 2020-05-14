Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Blackrock (NYSE: BLK), Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Blackrock (BLK – Research Report), Duke Realty (DRE – Research Report) and Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report).

Blackrock (BLK)

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock today and set a price target of $524.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $496.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Worthington is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 51.9% success rate. Worthington covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Victory Capital Holdings, and Gain Capital Holdings.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $517.33, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duke Realty (DRE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Mueller maintained a Buy rating on Duke Realty today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mueller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Mueller covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duke Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.36, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Equity Residential (EQR)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Sell rating on Equity Residential today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Equity Residential has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $67.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.