Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) and VEREIT (NYSE: VER)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackrock (BLKResearch Report) and VEREIT (VERResearch Report).

Blackrock (BLK)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock yesterday and set a price target of $956.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $867.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 71.3% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Franklin Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $966.63, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $978.00 price target.

VEREIT (VER)

In a report released yesterday, Sheila McGrath from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on VEREIT, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.10, close to its 52-week high of $50.98.

According to TipRanks.com, McGrath is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.1% success rate. McGrath covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Four Corners Property, Community Healthcare, and Alexandria Equities.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VEREIT is a Hold with an average price target of $50.00.

