May 28, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Blackrock (NYSE: BLK) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Blackrock (BLKResearch Report) and Credit Acceptance (CACCResearch Report).

Blackrock (BLK)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated a Buy rating on Blackrock yesterday and set a price target of $552.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $546.60, close to its 52-week high of $576.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Raymond James Financial, and Affiliated Managers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackrock is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $517.44, a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Credit Acceptance, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $382.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Credit Acceptance is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $155.00, a -59.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, BTIG also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019