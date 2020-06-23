June 23, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) and Deutsche Wohnen (Other OTC: DWHHF)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Banner (BANRResearch Report) and Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHFResearch Report).

Banner (BANR)

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained a Hold rating on Banner today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.4% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, Columbia Banking System, and Cathay General Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Banner with a $46.00 average price target.

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released today, Markus Scheufler from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.00, close to its 52-week high of $45.70.

Scheufler has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Scheufler is ranked #4995 out of 6714 analysts.

Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.12, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

