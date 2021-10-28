Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: AvalonBay (NYSE: AVB), Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on AvalonBay (AVB – Research Report), Capital One Financial (COF – Research Report) and Equity Residential (EQR – Research Report).

AvalonBay (AVB)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on AvalonBay yesterday and set a price target of $289.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.63, close to its 52-week high of $238.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Bluerock Residential Growth, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AvalonBay with a $243.86 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $244.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Sell rating on Capital One Financial on October 26 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $152.50.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 75.2% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $192.46 average price target.

Equity Residential (EQR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Equity Residential on October 26 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.15, close to its 52-week high of $87.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 86.5% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Healthpeak Properties, and Sabra Healthcare REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.57.

